England and France ease through to set up blockbuster clash

England's forward #17 Bukayo Saka scores his team's third goal past Senegal's goalkeeper #16 Edouard Mendy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022.

Published 5 December 2022 at 11:09am
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Available in other languages

France and England have pulled off emphatic victories to set up a date in the quarter finals at the World Cup.

