Former home minister Bal Krishna Khand arrested and Nepal Rugby gets World Rugby's full membership: Last seven days in Nepal
Police personnels detained former home minister "Bal Krishna Khand" in charge of fake Bhutanese refugee scam. (Photo by Abhishek Maharjan/Sipa USA) / Members of civic society groups shout slogans during a protest against fake Bhutanese refugee corruption case in Kathmandu.(EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA)
Former home minister Bal Krishna Khand arrested in connection with Bhutanese refugee scam. And Nepal Rugby Association has received full membership in the World Rugby Council. Listen to the top stories from the last seven days from Nepal.
