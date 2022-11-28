SBS Nepali

“New government will focus on delivering promises”

SBS Nepali

Mahesh Bhandari, Tarneit branch president of Australian labor.

Published 29 November 2022 at 10:47am
By Krishna Pokhrel, Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
The state election held on Saturday resulted in Labor returning to power for a third consecutive term. Mr Andrews has promised to deliver "all the positive elements of Labor's positive plan." What could that mean, listen to the conversation with Mahesh Bhandari Tarneit branch president of Australian labor.

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
