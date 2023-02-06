High prices delay home construction: Should you buy a new house or an old one?

HOUSING STOCK

A general view of properties under construction on the Gold Coast (AAP Image/Russell Freeman) Source: AAP / RUSSELL FREEMAN/AAPIMAGE

In this monthly episode of our conversation with financial advisor Bishwas Bhattarai, we cover topics from the Reserve bank's interest rate increment to the latest trends in Australia's housing market.

Topics covered in this episode:
  • How will the Reserve Bank's interest rate increment affect the housing market?
  • What are the trends in the housing market as we enter February?
  • What are the best Sydney and Melbourne suburbs for Nepalis to buy a house?
  • Are Inner Sydney houses really expensive?
  • As construction projects are affected by inflation, is buying an old house wiser than going for a new one?
  • What is the best type of house a young family with children should go for?
Note: We would like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, contacting your tax agent, accountant, or financial planner would be best.
This report is available in Nepali language:
nepali_060223_BishwasBhattaraiFeb image

महँगीले घर निर्माणमा ढिलाइ: नयाँ घर किन्ने कि पुरानो?

SBS Nepali

06/02/202311:34



