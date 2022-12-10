“I still remember Prajjwal’s smiley face”: A workplace incident that took a life of a hospitality worker

The workplace will never be the same for Prajwal Shrestha’s colleagues after a fire incident that claimed his life after battling the burns for days in the hospital. This incident has brought work health and safety in the hospitality industry back into the spotlight.
मुख्य बुँदाहरू:
आफूले काम गर्ने स्थानमा आगो लाग्दा प्रज्वल श्रेष्ठको ज्यान गएको थियो
हस्पिट्यालिटी क्षेत्रमा घाइते भएका धेरै घटनाहरूबारे जानकारी गराइँदैन
जीवन बिमा दाबी प्रक्रियालाई एक वर्षसम्म लाग्न सक्छ