How are the preparations going on for Nepal Festival Brisbane 2022?

NRNA Vice President and Queensland Co-ordinator Binid Bhakta spoke to SBS Nepali about Nepal Festival upcoming in Brisbane. Source: Supplied, Facebook / Nepal Festival Brisbane 2022
Published 11 November 2022 at 12:26pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nepal Festival Brisbane 2022 is taking place on Sunday 13 November. NRNA Vice President and Queensland Co-ordinator Binod Bhakta gave us an insight on the ongoing preparations, and what can be expected on the day.
