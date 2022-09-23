SBS Nepali

How did Nepalis in Britain respond to the Queen's death?

Queen's coffin transported to Palace of Westminster, London

Audience and security as Her Majesty the Queen's coffin is transported to the Palace of Westminster, before lying in state in Westminster Hall in London. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) Credit: DPPA/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 23 September 2022 at 10:58am
By Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS

Nepalis living in the United Kingdom also queued for hours to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Listen to a conversation with UK-based journalist Bhagirath Yogi about the response from the community to the Queen's death.

