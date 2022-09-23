How did Nepalis in Britain respond to the Queen's death?

Audience and security as Her Majesty the Queen's coffin is transported to the Palace of Westminster, before lying in state in Westminster Hall in London. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) Credit: DPPA/Sipa USA/AAP Image
Published 23 September 2022 at 10:58am
By Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Nepalis living in the United Kingdom also queued for hours to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Listen to a conversation with UK-based journalist Bhagirath Yogi about the response from the community to the Queen's death.
