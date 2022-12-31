How far has Australia come on Indigenous representation in 25 years?

Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed to traffic for the 4th time since its construction 68 years ago in order to host the reconciliation march. Credit: John van Hasselt - Corbis/Sygma via Getty Images
Published 1 January 2023 at 9:13am
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
2023 is the year the Albanese government has committed to holding a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. 20 years ago, the former Howard government was also debating whether to pursue constitutional reform - eventually deciding against it. So, after two decades, how far Australia has come on this important issue?
