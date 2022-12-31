SBS Nepali

How far has Australia come on Indigenous representation in 25 years?

SBS Nepali

SYMBOLIC RECONCILIATION MARCH IN SYDNEY

Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed to traffic for the 4th time since its construction 68 years ago in order to host the reconciliation march. Credit: John van Hasselt - Corbis/Sygma via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2023 at 9:13am
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

2023 is the year the Albanese government has committed to holding a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. 20 years ago, the former Howard government was also debating whether to pursue constitutional reform - eventually deciding against it. So, after two decades, how far Australia has come on this important issue?

Published 1 January 2023 at 9:13am
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Covid-19 Omicron sign

Three years since coronavirus was detected in China and how it changed the world

australian dollar

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 30 December 2022

Community

New Year firework preparations underway

jail

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 29 December 2022