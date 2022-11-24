'I also want to see non-Nepalis enjoying Nepali music': Deepak Bajracharya

Deepak Bajracharya talking to SBS Nepali at Nepal Festival Sydney 2022.
Published 25 November 2022 at 10:30am
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Events such as Nepal Festival should be able to attract non-Nepalis to showcase Nepali culture and music, says the singer Deepak Bajracharya. Bajracharya talked to SBS Nepali about the importance of such events for artists to get exposure in non-Nepali-speaking communities.
