SBS Nepali

'I also want to see non-Nepalis enjoying Nepali music': Deepak Bajracharya

SBS Nepali

Deepak Bajracharya talking to SBS Nepali.jpeg

Deepak Bajracharya talking to SBS Nepali at Nepal Festival Sydney 2022.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:30am
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Events such as Nepal Festival should be able to attract non-Nepalis to showcase Nepali culture and music, says the singer Deepak Bajracharya. Bajracharya talked to SBS Nepali about the importance of such events for artists to get exposure in non-Nepali-speaking communities.

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:30am
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nepal election talk.png

Nepal election: What are the expectations of Nepalis living in Australia?

Rio Tinto detonated explosives in an area of the Juukan Gorge, destroying a significant Indigenous site dating back 46,000 years.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 24 November 2022

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

A day of surprises in Qatar

PHILIP LOWE CEDA ADDRESSES

Reserve Bank boss warns of higher inflation