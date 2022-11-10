SBS Nepali

'I cannot articulate the disgust i have for these scumbags' - Minister Clare O'Neil

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

A post surfaced on the dark web - containing confidential health information of a small number of Medibank customers. Credit: Getty

Published 10 November 2022 at 1:50pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
The confidential health data of some Medibank customers has been published by cyber criminals holding the private health insurer to ransom. The company has conceded - more information is expected to be exposed over the coming days.

