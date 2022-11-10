'I cannot articulate the disgust i have for these scumbags' - Minister Clare O'Neil

A post surfaced on the dark web - containing confidential health information of a small number of Medibank customers. Credit: Getty
Published 10 November 2022 at 1:50pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
The confidential health data of some Medibank customers has been published by cyber criminals holding the private health insurer to ransom. The company has conceded - more information is expected to be exposed over the coming days.
