SBS Nepali

Is it hard to learn Nepali culture and language to Australian-born kids?

SBS Nepali

Nepal festival in Sydney

Source: SBS / SBS Nepali

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 9:20am, updated 3 hours ago at 9:22am
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parents of Nepali heritage say they try their best to make sure their kids learn Nepali culture and language while living in Australia. But is it easy for them to learn? some parents share their experiences with SBS Nepali.

Published 21 November 2022 at 9:20am, updated 3 hours ago at 9:22am
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Qatar World Cup - Opening Ceremony

Qatar World Cup underway at last

Nepal Festival Sydney: Nepali parents on visitor visas say they want to extend their stay here

COP27 Climate Summit

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 20 November 2022

ANTHONY ALBANESE APEC THAILAND

Albanese wraps up Southeast Asia tour with optimism