Weekly Wrap: Australia's top stories

Destroyed buildings and cars in Gaza following shelling

Palestinians inspect damaged cars, amid the rubble of a destroyed area, after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, 9 October 2023. The Israeli army announced on 9 October, it carried out over 500 strikes on targets across the Gaza Strip overnight. Source: AAP / Mohammed Saber

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Israeli military says it has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a total blockade on Gaza, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attack by Hamas gunmen, Polling suggests Tasmania the only state with majority yes Voice voters and an inquiry underway into Victoria's cancellation of the Commonwealth Games. listen to the Weekly Update about the top news stories in Australia in Nepali language.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Two Women Embracing During Group Therapy

'Mental health is a universal human right': World Mental Health Day 2023

Smoke and flames rise in the distance after war planes belonging to the Israeli army carried out airstrikes over Jabalia, Gaza Strip

What is the Nepal government doing to return Nepali people stranded in Israel?

Beachgoers at Bondi Beach during sunrise in Sydney.

Australia Weather Update: Wednesday, 11 October 2023

A crowd of protesters. Some are holding a large Palestinian flag.

SBS Nepali Australian News Headlines: Tuesday, 10 October 2023