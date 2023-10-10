Weekly Wrap: Australia's top stories
Palestinians inspect damaged cars, amid the rubble of a destroyed area, after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, 9 October 2023. The Israeli army announced on 9 October, it carried out over 500 strikes on targets across the Gaza Strip overnight. Source: AAP / Mohammed Saber
The Israeli military says it has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a total blockade on Gaza, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attack by Hamas gunmen, Polling suggests Tasmania the only state with majority yes Voice voters and an inquiry underway into Victoria's cancellation of the Commonwealth Games. listen to the Weekly Update about the top news stories in Australia in Nepali language.
