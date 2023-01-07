Mayor Balendra Shah went to the court and the Prime minister asked for a vote of confidence: Last seven days in Nepal
Published 8 January 2023 at 9:48am
By Pratichya Dulal
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah, has filed a writ against the Election Commission in the Supreme Court against the penalty imposed by the Commission for not providing details of the expenses incurred during the election. Listen to the full report to find out what else made the headlines in Nepal in the past 7 days.
