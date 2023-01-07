SBS Nepali

Mayor Balendra Shah went to the court and the Prime minister asked for a vote of confidence: Last seven days in Nepal

SBS Nepali

Balen Shah.jpg

Source: Facebook / Balen

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2023 at 9:48am
By Pratichya Dulal
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah, has filed a writ against the Election Commission in the Supreme Court against the penalty imposed by the Commission for not providing details of the expenses incurred during the election. Listen to the full report to find out what else made the headlines in Nepal in the past 7 days.

Published 8 January 2023 at 9:48am
By Pratichya Dulal
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

काठमाडौँका मेयर गए अदालत र प्रधानमन्त्रीले मागे विश्वासको मत: गत सात दिन नेपालमा

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dutton says asylum seekers are 'waiting for Labor' instead of taking US resettlement

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 8 January 2023

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

manish jha's pic.jpg

"We are not ready to bring back Nepalis living in abroad": Manish Jha