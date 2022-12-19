SBS Nepali

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer? Possibly, if screening rates rise

Cervical cancer

Australia is on track to become the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer. Source: Getty

Published 19 December 2022 at 11:06am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Available in other languages

Migrant and Indigenous women are over-represented among more than 900 cervical cancer diagnoses each year. New approaches aim to change that.

Available in other languages
