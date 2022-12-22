SBS Nepali

Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australia's workforce

cleaner

Source: Supplied / Public Domain/Supplied

Published 22 December 2022 at 1:48pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Despite holding more than a quarter of all jobs in Australia, a new report shows migrant workers are more likely to be employed in lower paid industries regardless of their actual skills. But is this changing?

