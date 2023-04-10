Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns learns how to check a phone in during a visit to Condell Park High School, Monday, April 03, 2023. NSW high schools will begin discussing ways to enforce a state-wide mobile phone ban to soon come into effect to improve children's learning outcomes. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
The newly-elected New South Wales government has moved quickly on an election promise, banning mobile phones in public high schools from later this year. A ban is already in place in the state’s primary schools, as well as in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania.
Share