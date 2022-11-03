Monkeypox: What it is and how to protect yourself?

What is Monkeypox and how to protect yourself. Credit: Public domain
Published 3 November 2022 at 5:34pm, updated 3 hours ago at 5:56pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Prabin Pathak suggests Avoiding close or skin-to-skin contact with people having the virus is the best way of preventing monkeypox. Listen to the conversation with Dr Pathak about being safe from the virus.
