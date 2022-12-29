SBS Nepali

More holiday heatwave tragedy as authorities warn heat, alcohol and COVID add to drowning risk

SBS Nepali

beach, safety, indian, students, international students, australia, sun, sea, ocean, hazards

An Indian tourist stands in the large surf at Bondi Beach in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2022 at 11:30am
By Marcus Megalokonomous
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While the recent warm weather and clear skies have been a welcome arrival for most, the increase in activity on Australian waterways has also resulted more tragedy. At least eight people have drowned across the country since Christmas Day, leaving authorities pleading with the public to be more cautious.

Published 29 December 2022 at 11:30am
By Marcus Megalokonomous
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

beach, safety, indian, students, international students, australia, sun, sea, ocean, hazards

क्रिसमस यता पानीमा डुबेर १० जनाले ज्यान गुमाए

Novel coronavirus / China

China prepares to open its borders next month

koala

2022 a busy year for the world's scientists

Authorities are pleading with swimmers to caution when they are around by water

SBS Nepali Australia News: Tuesday 27 December 2022