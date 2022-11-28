SBS Nepali

Morocco stun Belgium sparking another night of upsets

Goal celebration by team Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Published 28 November 2022 at 1:32pm
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Morocco has produced another major upset on matchday eight of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Croatia also asserted their dominance, Canada scored their first-ever World Cup goal, while competition heavyweights Spain and Germany shared points.

