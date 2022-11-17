SBS Nepali

Nepal Festival Sydney intends to attract wider Australian communities

Published 17 November 2022 at 5:45pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Nepal Festival Sydney is set to showcase Nepali culture on Saturday, 19 November. The Vice President of NRNA Australia and Co-ordinator of Nepal festival 2022 in Sydney, Deb Bahadur Gurung, spoke to SBS Nepali about the preparations and how they are planning to attract non-Nepalis to attend the event.

