Nepal Festival Sydney intends to attract wider Australian communities

Published 17 November 2022 at 5:45pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nepal Festival Sydney is set to showcase Nepali culture on Saturday, 19 November. The Vice President of NRNA Australia and Co-ordinator of Nepal festival 2022 in Sydney, Deb Bahadur Gurung, spoke to SBS Nepali about the preparations and how they are planning to attract non-Nepalis to attend the event.
