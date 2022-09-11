Nepal mourns the demise of Queen Elizabeth II for three days

epa10172534 Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari signs the condolence book at the British Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Source: EPA / NARENDRA SHRESTHA/EPA
Published 11 September 2022 at 10:22am
By Sewa Bhattarai
Source: SBS
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Nepal decided to mourn for three days. Listen to this report and the top news from the last seven days.
