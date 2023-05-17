'Nepali community is bigger than just momos': Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tim Watts
Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts mingles with residents of Patan City in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 16 May 2023. Watts is the first incumbent Federal Minister to visit the Himalayan nation in almost four decades. Credit: DFAT/Madhab Poudel
Tim Watts, the first federal Australian minister to visit Nepal in nearly 40 years after Bill Hayden's visit in 1985, spoke with SBS Nepali on the eve of his visit on a range of topics. The Federal Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs says Australia does not relate the local Nepali community to Mo: Mos only. Listen to our conversation with Mr Watts, where he speaks about Australia-Nepal relations, how a direct air service between the countries will benefit not only the people-to-people relationship but also trade between the countries, and his visit to Nepal should be seen as Australia's intention to grow the ties between the two nations.
Share