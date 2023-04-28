"Nepal's economy is facing problems because of taking precautions more than needed": Chandra Dhakal
A bicycle rickshaw driver leans on his rickshaw in front of a Hindu temple while waiting for passengers. Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Credit: Jon G. Fuller/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Some economists are saying Nepal's economy is facing a difficult time. Chandra Dhakal, Newly elected president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI), says looking at the situation in Srilanka Nepal took too much precaution, which resulted in an economic contraction in the country.
