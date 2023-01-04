SBS Nepali

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Published 4 January 2023 at 11:55am
By Kath Landers, Emma Kellaway
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
After years of border closures and travel restrictions, Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels. A snapshot of population data set to be released this Friday [[6 Jan]], indicate Australia is to see migration rebound this year. Underpinning the migration recovery is the rapid return of international students who are helping plug the gaps in Australia's stretched workforce.

