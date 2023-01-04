New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Students at the University of New South Wales Source: AAP
Published 4 January 2023 at 11:55am
By Kath Landers, Emma Kellaway
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After years of border closures and travel restrictions, Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels. A snapshot of population data set to be released this Friday [[6 Jan]], indicate Australia is to see migration rebound this year. Underpinning the migration recovery is the rapid return of international students who are helping plug the gaps in Australia's stretched workforce.
Available in other languages
