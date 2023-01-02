SBS Nepali

Novak Djokovic has returned to Australia. Will the public welcome him back?

Novak Djokovic on the balcony at The M Suites accommodation in North Adelaide.

Novak Djokovic on the balcony at The M Suites accommodation in North Adelaide.

Published 2 January 2023 at 12:19pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Available in other languages

The Serbian tennis player was deported from Australia in January 2022. Almost a year later, he says is ready to move on.

