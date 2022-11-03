SBS Nepali

Pain for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again

Seta Berbari is a mortgage holder, managing a home and business loan on her Greater Western Sydney cafe. Credit: SBS

Published 3 November 2022 at 5:30pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Mortgage holders have been hit with a seventh consecutive interest rate rise. Businesses and households worry about the effects. The Reserve Bank is also revising the inflation peak for this year, warning there are likely to be many more increases to come.

