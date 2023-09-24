‘People don’t encourage art’
Kiran Bhakta Joshi, founder of Incessant Rain animation studio in Nepal. Credit: Sewa Bhattarai
Kiran Bhakta Joshi, a former Disney animator, founded Incessant Rain animation studio in Nepal 15 years ago. He worked on Disney's first digital animation film, 'Beauty and the Beast,' and still contributes to Hollywood projects through Incessant Rain, including recent productions like 'House of Dragons' and 'A Series of Unfortunate Events.' In a conversation with SBS Nepali, Joshi mentioned that the Incessant Rain Academy has trained over 180 students in animation and visual effects.
