Anthony Albanese 2023 Australian of the Year finalists are a vivid snapshot of modern Australia

AOTY2023.jpeg

Awer Mabil's mother Agot Dau Atem and uncle Michael Matiop Dau Atem; Amar Singh; Taryn Brumfitt; Professor Tom Calma AO (Photo: NADC/Salty Dingo)

A woman changing the way people around the world see and appreciate their own bodies; an Indigenous Elder whose life work has been committed to social justice, and human rights; a Socceroo inspiring others to forge their own brave future; and a man driven to help all people in need have been named as the 2023 Australians of the Year across four major categories. The annual awards recognise excellence and the Australian spirit, with this year's finalists including humanitarians, activists, musicians, researchers, athletes, and advocates.

