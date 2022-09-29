SBS Nepali

'Profound inequalities in health care' - Human Rights Law Centre

SBS Nepali

Patients in a Waiting room

A mixed group of people can be seen waiting in a health clinic to be seen by the doctor. It is a typical British waiting room. Credit: SolStock/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2022 at 4:38pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS

There are growing calls for governments across the country to improve Australians access to health care through a charter of rights. It's hoped that this could help some Australians who don't currently receive the services they need.

Published 29 September 2022 at 4:38pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSA Surveillance Background Checks

Edward Snowden, accused of espionage, given Russian citizenship

"Food is definitely becoming a discretionary item for people" in the low-income group, according to an expert, as Australia records the largest jump in inflation in more than 20 years.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 29 September 2022

Diabetes

'Food isn't the only reason for Gestational diabetes'

QUESTION TIME

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 28 September 2022