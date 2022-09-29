'Profound inequalities in health care' - Human Rights Law Centre

A mixed group of people can be seen waiting in a health clinic to be seen by the doctor. It is a typical British waiting room. Credit: SolStock/Getty Images
Published 29 September 2022 at 4:38pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS
There are growing calls for governments across the country to improve Australians access to health care through a charter of rights. It's hoped that this could help some Australians who don't currently receive the services they need.
