Will house prices go up again if the Reserve Bank pauses the rate?

house sold

Signage for a real estate property Source: AAP / AAP Image/James Ross

The auction clearance rate in Sydney is said to be as high as 70 per cent. What if RBA pauses its cash rate, will the market go up again? Here's what finance expert Bishwas Bhattarai had to say.

Note: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask your tax agent, Accountant, or financial planner.

