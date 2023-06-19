Refugee Week 2023: What does 'Finding Freedom' mean?

Narayan Khanal says Refugee Week is important to create awareness about the struggles overcome by refugee communities. Credit: Supplied

The annual year Refugee Week has arrived this year with the theme "Finding Freedom". Narayan Khanal, who moved to Australia as a Bhutani refugee when he was 12 years old, says freedom can mean different things to different people. What is the significance of Refugee Week? Listen to our conversation with Khanal.

