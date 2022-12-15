SBS Nepali

Reigning champions France to face off against Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is striving to take home his first World Cup, while France star Kylian Mbappe and his team are hoping to retain their title. Source: Getty

Published 15 December 2022 at 1:00pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in their semi-final, dashing the African side's hopes of being the first nation from the continent to make the final in the tournament's history.

