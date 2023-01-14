Sandeep Lamichhane's conditional release and the Prime Minister's admission that he did not perform as expected earlier: Last seven days in Nepal
Sandeep Lamichhane reacts during a Melbourne Stars Big Bash League media opportunity at CitiPower Centre on December 19, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Getty / Getty Images AsiaPac (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Sandeep Lamichhane, the former cricketer accused of rape, has been ordered to be released on condition. And Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has admitted that he did not perform as expected in his previous tenure. Listen to the news headlines from the last seven days to find out more.
