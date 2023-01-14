SBS Nepali

Sandeep Lamichhane's conditional release and the Prime Minister's admission that he did not perform as expected earlier: Last seven days in Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane at Melbourne Stars Media Opportunity

Sandeep Lamichhane reacts during a Melbourne Stars Big Bash League media opportunity at CitiPower Centre on December 19, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Getty / Getty Images AsiaPac (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Published 15 January 2023 at 9:56am
By Pratichya Dulal
Available in other languages

Sandeep Lamichhane, the former cricketer accused of rape, has been ordered to be released on condition. And Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has admitted that he did not perform as expected in his previous tenure. Listen to the news headlines from the last seven days to find out more.

सशर्त सन्दीप लामिछानेको रिहाइ र यस अघि अपेक्षा अनुरूप काम गर्न नसकेको प्रधानमन्त्रीको स्वीकारोक्ति: गत सात दिन नेपालमा

