SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Friday, 14 April 2023
Police officers at the scene of stabbing in Campbelltown, Sydney, Friday, April 14, 2023. A paramedic has died after he was fatally stabbed at a fast food restaurant in Sydney's west early on Friday morning. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: The Joint Select Committee on the Voice Referendum has started its hearings, the Federal Government defends strict staffing requirements for aged care facilities as necessary, a paramedic has died in a Sydney hospital after he was stabbed early this morning in the city's southwest, NSW Premier Chris Minns has announces several changes in the way his Cabinet will work and Coach Ivan Cleary of Penrith doesn't anticipate difficulties in keeping both Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai beyond 2024.
