SBS Nepali Australia Newsflash: Friday, 7 April 2023
Customer Anson Cheng poses outside his partially finished Porter Davis home in Rochedale, south of Brisbane, Friday, March 31, 2023. Building works will stop immediately on more than 1700 properties in Victoria and Queensland as a result of the collapse of Porter Davis. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest bitesize top news from Australia in Nepali. In this newsflash: The Liberals deny a split within their ranks, the Victorian government launches an investigation into the activities of failed home building company Porter Davis, a critical incident team to investigate the fatal shooting by police near Newcastle, and the pilot of a medical transport plane escapes with minor injuries after an emergency landing in the southeast Queensland.
