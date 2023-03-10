SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday, 10 March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 10 March 2023. Albanese is on an official visit to India, scheduled to meet top Indian leadership focusing on economic and political ties. EPA/HARISH TYAGI Source: EPA / HARISH TYAGI/EPA
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Anthony Albanese to conduct crucial trade talks with his Indian counterpart, the federal government accuses the opposition of ignoring the will of business on emissions safeguards legislation and the National Rugby League's Chief Executive responds to allegations of racist fan behaviour.
