SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday, 10 March 2023

INDIA AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 10 March 2023. Albanese is on an official visit to India, scheduled to meet top Indian leadership focusing on economic and political ties. EPA/HARISH TYAGI Source: EPA / HARISH TYAGI/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Anthony Albanese to conduct crucial trade talks with his Indian counterpart, the federal government accuses the opposition of ignoring the will of business on emissions safeguards legislation and the National Rugby League's Chief Executive responds to allegations of racist fan behaviour.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

20230305_Pride_March_Sydney_Harbour_Bridge_Ashley_Mar-9168 (1).jpg

"LGBTIQ+ awareness is increasing in Nepali community": Sydney WorldPride March 2023

Nanda Krishna Joshi.jpg

Holi Deuda songs from Far-western Nepal: In conversation with singer Nanda Krishna Joshi

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday, 9 March 2023

The major banks are expected to hike variable mortgage rates again amid higher funding costs. (AAP)

Rate rises are meant to help win the inflation war. Some say other 'unpopular' tactics could help