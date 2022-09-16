SBS Nepali

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 16 September 2022

SBS Nepali

An employee counts Australian dollar banknotes at an exchange office in downtown Cairo

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2022 at 5:26pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Published 16 September 2022 at 5:26pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tennis / Roger Federer decides to retire

Tributes flow for Roger Federer as he announces his retirement from tennis

anshu wagle.JPG

Under 16 National premier league player from Nepali background says, ‘football is my first career option’

Engineers working at wind farm

Networking is crucial for Nepali engineers to get a job in Australia: Jog Limbu

ALBANESE PERROTTET ANNOUNCEMENT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday 14 September 2022