SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday, 17 March 2023
Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy speaks at a press conference as Minister for Defence Personnel Matt Keogh (left) and Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles look on during a tour of HMAS Stirling in Perth, Thursday, March 16, 2023. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Australia plans to purchase up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States as part of the AUKUS security pact; education, health and Australia's migration system have been listed as some of the key areas for reform in a major report and The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) calls on the Albanese government to give international medical graduates easier access to work in Australia.
