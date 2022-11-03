SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 4 November 2022

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who suffered gunshot injuries during a protest march, gather at the scene of the attack, near Wazirabad, Pakistan, 03 November 2022. Khan suffered a gunshot wound on 03 November after an unidentified attacker opened fire on a crowded rally led by the politician, said officials. The former prime minister was leading a long march from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to pressure the government for early elections in the country. EPA/KHURRAM SHAHZAD Source: EPA / KHURRAM SHAHZAD/EPA