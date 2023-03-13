SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 13 March 2023

Rishi Sunak visit to US

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Lionfish seafood restaurant, San Diego, during his visit to the US as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire) Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA/Alamy

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: An announcement on the next steps for Australia's AUKUS agreement expected to be announced soon, Environment minister Tanya Plibersek says it's important for Australians to be informed before downloading social media apps like Tiktok and Queensland considering further restrictions on vaping.

