SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday, 20 March 2023
Australian Aged Care Minister Anika Wells speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 7, 2022. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas Coch NO ARCHIVING
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: the Greens fail to stop an anti-trans rally from going ahead on the steps of Tasmania's Parliament, Federal government says it does not expect its goal of having 24/7 registered nurses in all aged care residences to be completely met by mid-year, and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina claims the Indian Wells women's title.
