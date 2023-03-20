SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday, 20 March 2023

Australian Aged Care Minister Anika Wells speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 7, 2022. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas Coch NO ARCHIVING

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: the Greens fail to stop an anti-trans rally from going ahead on the steps of Tasmania's Parliament, Federal government says it does not expect its goal of having 24/7 registered nurses in all aged care residences to be completely met by mid-year, and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina claims the Indian Wells women's title.

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: सोमवार २० मार्च २०२३

