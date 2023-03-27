SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday, 27 March 2023

QUESTION TIME

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacts during Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: the Greens reach a deal with Labor on the government's signature climate policy, Barack Obama in Australia and the nation's cybersecurity minister Clare O'Neil says the government is working with Latitude Financial Services to respond to a cyber-attack that hit the firm two weeks ago.

