SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 28 November 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the Fair Work Legislation Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 November 2022 at 5:34pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.
Published 28 November 2022 at 5:34pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share