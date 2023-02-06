SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 6 February 2023

Lidia Thorpe

Senator Lidia Thorpe Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest top news from Australia in Nepali.

Advocate Lilamani Paudel (L) sheds light on some important things non-resident Nepalis need to consider, following the recent case of Rabi Lamichhane (Right focus).

Legal aspects a non-resident Nepali with foreign citizenship should be aware of: An advocate explains

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

The US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

आफ्नो आकाशमा रहेको शङ्कास्पद चिनिया जासुस बलुनलाई अमेरिकाले मिसाइल हानि खसाल्यो

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

SBS Nepali Austrailia News: Sunday 5 February 2023