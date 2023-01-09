SBS Nepali

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 9 January 2023

SBS Nepali

ANTHONY ALBANESE NSW FLOODS

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets a local resident in front of a flood-damaged business in Eugowra, in the Central West region of New South Wales, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Source: AAP / MURRAY MCCLOSKEY/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2023 at 4:38pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Published 9 January 2023 at 4:38pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

football for fun.jpg

This is how Nepali Community Football clubs are helping overcome social issues

Lhosar performance

Tamu Samaj Sydney welcomed the year of the cat

Dutton says asylum seekers are 'waiting for Labor' instead of taking US resettlement

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 8 January 2023

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning