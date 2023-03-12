SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday, 10 March 2023
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet arrives at the New South Wales Liberal party campaign launch, ahead of the 2023 New South Wales state election, at Liverpool Catholic Club in Sydney, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone NO ARCHIVING
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet promises the creation of a so-called 'future fund' for every child in the state if re-elected, four candidates registered for Nepal's upcoming vice-presidential election on Friday, and Australian golf player Min Woo Lee on top of The Players Championship leaderboard in Florida.
Share