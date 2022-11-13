SBS Nepali

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 13 November 2022

SBS Nepali

ANTHONY ALBANESE ASEAN CAMBODIA

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo greets Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue during the The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Sunday, November 13, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2022 at 6:10pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Published 13 November 2022 at 6:10pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

AFP MEDIBANK DATA BREACH

AFP identifies suspects behind Medibank data breach

Annual communal Mha Puja celebration by the Nepali community in Australia.

Newari community keeping Mha Puja alive in Australia

Pedestrians walk through flood waters.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 11 November 2022

Chiranjebi Raj Devkota, President of Australian Nepalese Journalist Association (ANJA) at the second Annual General Meeting held in Hobart, Tasmania.

"We need to seperate journalism and 'viral culture'": ANJA President Chiranjebi Raj Devkota