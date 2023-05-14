SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 14 May 2023

BAPS Sydney Annakut 2019

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A representative picture of Estia Health aged care facility.

Former nursing assistant Asmita Pandey sentenced to correction order for assaulting aged care residents

IMMIGRATION RALLY MELBOURNE

Neo-Nazis clash with police and counter-protesters in Melbourne

nepal news (1).jpg

Former home minister Bal Krishna Khand arrested and Nepal Rugby gets World Rugby's full membership: Last seven days in Nepal

VICTORIAN LIBERALS MOIRA DEEMING VOTE

SBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Friday, 12 May 2023