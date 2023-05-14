SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 14 May 2023

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 14 May 2023Play09:57 Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.11MB) Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.ShareLatest podcast episodesFormer nursing assistant Asmita Pandey sentenced to correction order for assaulting aged care residentsNeo-Nazis clash with police and counter-protesters in MelbourneFormer home minister Bal Krishna Khand arrested and Nepal Rugby gets World Rugby's full membership: Last seven days in NepalSBS Nepali Australian Headlines: Friday, 12 May 2023