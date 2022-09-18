SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 18 September 2022

SBS Nepali

Britain's King Charles III (left) sits with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London.jpg

Britain's King Charles III (left) sits with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, on Saturday, 17 September 2022.

Published 18 September 2022 at 5:15pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Published 18 September 2022 at 5:15pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
Participants of the Fourth Global Nepali Health Conference

Fourth Global Nepali Health Conference: Mental Health Issues and Challenges in the Nepali Community

DROWNING GOLD COAST

Australia records worst year for drowning

Li_s-visit-to-Nepal.jpg

Chinese leader Li Zhanshu’s visit to Nepal resulted in the reopening of two transit points

An employee counts Australian dollar banknotes at an exchange office in downtown Cairo

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 16 September 2022