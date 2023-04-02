SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 2 April 2023

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Peter Dutton to fight on as Liberal leader following the party's defeat in the Aston by-election. At least 18 dead in tornadoes across the US. And in sports, an inquiry was announced into claims of race fixing in Tasmania's harness racing industry.

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
