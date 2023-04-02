हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday, 2 April 2023
Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali. In this bulletin: Peter Dutton to fight on as Liberal leader following the party's defeat in the Aston by-election. At least 18 dead in tornadoes across the US. And in sports, an inquiry was announced into claims of race fixing in Tasmania's harness racing industry.
